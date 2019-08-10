Jr. NBA Global Championship: Africa Boys Win International Pool and Advance to Second Straight Jr. NBA Global Championship Final

The Africa Boys team was unstoppable in their second consecutive Jr. NBA Global Championship International Pool Final and beat Canada Boys 80-46 (https://jrnbagc.nba.com). Led by NBA Academy Africa’s Marouf Moumine (Cameroon; 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals), Babacar Djiby Ly (Senegal; 15 points) and Dieu Merci Ilonga (DRC; 14 points and 7 rebounds), […]
