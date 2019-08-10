Alwihda Info
Jr. NBA Global Championship: Africa Boys Win International Pool and Advance to Second Straight Jr. NBA Global Championship Final


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Africa Boys team was unstoppable in their second consecutive Jr. NBA Global Championship International Pool Final and beat Canada Boys 80-46 (https://jrnbagc.nba.com). Led by NBA Academy Africa’s Marouf Moumine (Cameroon; 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals), Babacar Djiby Ly (Senegal; 15 points) and Dieu Merci Ilonga (DRC; 14 points and 7 rebounds), […]

