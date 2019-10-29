Alwihda Info
Jubek Women Leaders Identify Ways to Achieve 35 Percent Political Representation


29 Octobre 2019


Women leaders of Jubek area are ramping up efforts to make their 35 per cent political representation stipulated in the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement materialize. These efforts were announced at a forum organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, as a follow-up to a series of previous engagements between women and […]

