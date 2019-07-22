Alwihda Info
July 23 Briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, Special Envoy to Sudan, U.S. Department of State


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, for a telephonic press briefing with Ambassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan. Ambassador Booth will provide a briefing on the current situation in Sudan and take questions from participating journalists. DETAILS: Speaker: Ambassador Donald E. Booth, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Date: Tuesday, […]

