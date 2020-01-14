Junior Springboks’ draw announced for U20 Championship

The Junior Springboks will face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in Pool C of the 2020 World Rugby U20 Championship, which will be hosted across four Italian cities – Verona, Viadana, Calvisano and Parma – from Sunday, 28 June, to Saturday, 18 July. Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux’s charges will have the honour of kicking […]

