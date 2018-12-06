Justice and Correctional Services Committee welcomes the appointment of new National Director of Public Prosecutions

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has welcomed the appointment of Adv Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Committee Chairperson, Ms Madipoane Refiloe Moremadi Mothapo, said she has full confidence in Adv Batohi steering the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) back onto the path where it will restore the […]

