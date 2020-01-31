Justin Geduld: From despair to gratitude in 50 tournaments

Two hundred and fifty-five matches – and 49 tournaments – ago, when Justin Geduld ran onto the field in the colours of the Springboks Sevens team for the very first time, he cried tears of joy. By the end of it, those turned into tears of despair though, as the then 19-year-old broke his hand […]

Two hundred and fifty-five matches – and 49 tournaments – ago, when Justin Geduld ran onto the field in the colours of the Springboks Sevens team for the very first time, he cried tears of joy. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...