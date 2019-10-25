Keeping peace in a changing backdrop in Sudan and South Sudan

By David Clay Thank you, Mr President. We hope to see both governments seize the opportunities this offers for forging a lasting and comprehensive peace in Abyei, Blue Nile and South Kordofan. We are therefore encouraged by the recent talks between the governments of Sudan and South Sudan and express our hope that this momentum […]

By David Clay Thank you, Mr President. We hope to see both governments seize the opportunities this offers for forging a lasting and comprehensive peace in Ab...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...