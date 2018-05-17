Kenya: Cybercrimes Law Restricts Media Freedom

In response to Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta signing the Computer and Cybercrimes Law, new legislation that allows criminal charges to be brought against persons deemed to have “intentionally published false, misleading or fictitious data,” Freedom House issued the following statement: “The cybercrimes law is another step backward for media freedom and online expression in Kenya,” […]

