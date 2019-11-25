Kenya: Red Cross Responds to Humanitarian Emergency Following Deadly Floods

Thousands of people across Kenya have been hit by deadly floods and mudslides. At the epicentre of the current floods, in West Pokot, panic-stricken survivors have deserted their villages after losing their homes, livestock, crops and their loved ones—in what some local residents have described as their worst disaster in memory. Dr Asha Mohammed, Kenya […]

