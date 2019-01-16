Kenya / Rugby: Sylvia Kamau Takes Over as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO

The Rugby Union Board of Directors wishes to announce to all Affiliates, Sponsors and the rugby fraternity that it has confirmed Sylvia Kamau as CEO for an initial period of one year effective January 1 2019. Sylvia Kamau took over from Ronald Bukusi who resigned in July 2018. This was necessitated by the need for […]

