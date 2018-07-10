Kenya: United Nations experts urge government and business to uphold human rights

The United Nations Working Group on business and human rights is urging the authorities in Kenya to turn ideals set out in the 2010 national constitution into action that ensures businesses respect human rights. “Kenya has the advantage of a solid legal framework for action, and the Government must first of all step up efforts […]

The United Nations Working Group on business and human rights is urging the authorities in Kenya to turn ideals set out in the 2010 national constitution into ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...