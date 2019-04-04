Kenya and Namibia Sail Through To The 2019 Barthes Cup Final

Kenya sailed through to the Barthes Cup 2019 final after an emphatic 73-0 win over Tunisia at the KCB Sports Club. Seven minutes after kick off, Captain Bonface Ochieng grounded the first of Chipu’s eleven tries. Fly half Dominic Coulson skillfull opened up Tunisia’s defense for him to slice through it and off load to […]

