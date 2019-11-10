Kenya crowned champions and secure their spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The second day of the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens which was sponsored by Société Générale has come to an end on Saturday and so did the tournament. The continental competition was hosted by the South African Rugby Union and organised by Rugby Africa ([RugbyAfrique.com](http://www.rugbyafrique.com/)). Kenya were crowned champions after securing a 29-0 victory over […]

The second day of the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens which was sponsored by Société Générale has come to an end on Satu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...