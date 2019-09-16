Kenya rolls out landmark malaria vaccine introduction

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulates the Government of Kenya for launching the world’s first malaria vaccine today in Homa Bay County, western Kenya. The malaria vaccine pilot programme is now fully underway in Africa, as Kenya joins Ghana and Malawi to introduce the landmark vaccine as a tool against a disease that continues to […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) congratulates the Government of Kenya for launching the world’s first malaria vaccine today in Homa Bay Coun...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...