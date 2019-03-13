Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kimani trims Rugby Cranes 7s team as training for Hong Kong 7s intensifies


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With less than a month left before the Hong Kong 7s kick off, the Guinness sponsored Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s team has stepped up its training regime as it bids to improve on its 2017 quarter final finish at the tournament slated for Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2019. Former Kenya Sevens Strength […]

With less than a month left before the Hong Kong 7s kick off, the Guinness sponsored Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s team has stepped up its training regime as it bids to improve on its 2017 qua...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/03/2019

Tchad : face au chômage, un salon de l'emploi pour rassembler les jeunes

Tchad : face au chômage, un salon de l'emploi pour rassembler les jeunes

Tchad : plusieurs officiers élevés au grade de Général Tchad : plusieurs officiers élevés au grade de Général 12/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la production de pétrole va être augmentée

13/03/2019

Tchad : un avion médicalisé dépêché à Sarh pour les blessés d'Hélibongo

13/03/2019

Tchad : Zene Bada appelle les militants "à se mettre en ordre de bataille"

13/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
RCA : les victimes tchadiennes se préparent devant la CPI contre leurs bourreaux
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 12/03/2019 - Me Megherbi Fayçal

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

De la fierté à la déception : La constitution n’est pas un torchon !

Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! Libérez Mme Hasna Hassan Mohamed injustement emprisonnée ! 12/03/2019 - Mohamed Qayaad

ANALYSE - 04/03/2019 - Khalid Cherkaoui Semmouni

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Droits des femmes au Maroc : Acquis et défis

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ? 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

REACTION - 02/03/2019 - Think Tank Generation 90

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Propagation de la haine ethnique : pour une législation coercitive contre le tribalisme au Cameroun

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui