Kenya’s Geoffrey Kimani trims Rugby Cranes 7s team as training for Hong Kong 7s intensifies

With less than a month left before the Hong Kong 7s kick off, the Guinness sponsored Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s team has stepped up its training regime as it bids to improve on its 2017 quarter final finish at the tournament slated for Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7, 2019. Former Kenya Sevens Strength […]

With less than a month left before the Hong Kong 7s kick off, the Guinness sponsored Uganda Rugby Cranes 7s team has stepped up its training regime as it bids to improve on its 2017 qua...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...