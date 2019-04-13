Alwihda Info
Kenyan Small and Medium Healthcare providers to get boost in accessing financing for Medical Equipment purchases


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Small and medium private healthcare providers can access loans for the purchase of medical equipment by providing their MPESA /MTIBA statements. GE Healthcare (www.GEHealthcare.com) and Medical Credit Fund (MCF)-part of the PharmAccess group- (www.MedicalCreditFund.org) have entered into a partnership to enable small and medium private healthcare providers to access loans for the purchase of GE […]

