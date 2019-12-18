Key players in Guinea’s economy will review their country’s African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) National Strategy

The key players in the economy of Guinea will examine the National Strategy for the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This will take place during a validation workshop organised by the Ministry of Commerce of Guinea in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the International Trade Centre […]
