Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Khaled Babbou elected President of Rugby Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Today, March 2, 2019, in Marrakech, was held the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) of which here are the highlights: The elections of the new Executive Committee begin after the quorum is reached, the scrutineers appointed and the confirmed candidates. The officers of the Executive Board are elected ex officio, unopposed: President: Khaled […]

Today, March 2, 2019, in Marrakech, was held the 13th General Assembly of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com) of which ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/03/2019

Tchad : la mairie de N'Djamena interdit de fumer dans les lieux publics

Tchad : la mairie de N'Djamena interdit de fumer dans les lieux publics

Tchad : renvoi de la justice dans le procès contre les opérateurs Internet Tchad : renvoi de la justice dans le procès contre les opérateurs Internet 01/03/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination

02/03/2019

Tchad : décret de nomination d'un chef de canton

02/03/2019

Tchad : un chef de canton révoqué par décret pour manquements graves

02/03/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : renvoi de la justice dans le procès contre les opérateurs Internet
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/02/2019 - Albert Guipibopala

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Centrafrique : "Il est temps qu’on mette fin à notre malheur"

Il est venu, il a chanté Il est venu, il a chanté 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 23/02/2019 - Dr Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Tchad : "Il n’est jamais trop tard pour entamer un dialogue", CNRD

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE