Khalifa Foundation distributes 40,000 Ramadan baskets in Egyptian villages


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has started distribution of 40,000 food baskets as part of its Ramadan Iftar Programme for eligible households in a large number of Egyptian villages. Overseen by the UAE Embassy in Cairo, the programme includes the deployment of 1,400 food baskets in Halayeb & Shalateen areas; 2,800 in North & […]

