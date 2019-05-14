Khalifa Foundation distributes 40,000 Ramadan baskets in Egyptian villages

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has started distribution of 40,000 food baskets as part of its Ramadan Iftar Programme for eligible households in a large number of Egyptian villages. Overseen by the UAE Embassy in Cairo, the programme includes the deployment of 1,400 food baskets in Halayeb & Shalateen areas; 2,800 in North & […]
Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has started distribution of 40,000 food baskets as part of its Ramadan Iftar Programme for eligible househ...
Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has started distribution of 40,000 food baskets as part of its Ramadan Iftar Programme for eligible househ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...