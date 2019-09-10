Kiir and Machar meet in what’s seen as ‘commitment to peace’ (by Beatrice Mategwa)

South Sudan’s former vice president and opposition leader Riek Machar arrived in the country’s capital, Juba, on Monday to begin a series of face-to-face meetings with President Salva Kiir as they look to give the much-needed impetus to the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, signed in Addis Ababa just under 12 months ago. Dr. […]

