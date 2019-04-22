Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

An improvised roadside mine which exploded hitting a UN peacekeeping convoy in Mali, killing one ‘blue helmet’ from Egypt, and wounding four others, may constitute a war crime, the UN Chief said on Saturday, as senior UN officials condemned the blast. Secretary-General [António Guterres](https://www.un.org/sg/en) issued [a statement](https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2019-04-20/statement-attributable-the-spokesman-for-the-secretary-general-mali-scroll-down-for-french-version)… Read m...
