Killing of Tut Student a Concern – says Committee

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training welcomes the expedited forensic investigation into the killing of a Tshwane University of Technology student. The Chairperson, Ms Connie September, said the committee sends condolences to the family of the deceased, student community, and those who witnessed the incident. “Police should at all times practise restraint and […]

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training welcomes the expedited forensic investigation into...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...