Kingdom of Morocco wins High-Level Vote to host next World Tourism Organization General Assembly in 2021


13 Septembre 2019


The Kingdom of Morocco has been officially chosen as the host of the 24th Session of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), to be held in 2021. At the conclusion of the 23rd General Assembly in St Petersburg, Member States of the United Nations specialized agency for tourism, were asked to choose between Morocco, Kenya and […]

