Kojo Annan calls for global African community to unlock the potential offered by youth, Innovation and Leadership

Kojo Annan has used his keynote speech at the 9th Annual Africa-Australia Research Forum in Perth, Western Australia, to urge the worldwide African community to strengthen the continent’s youth. Annan, the son of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, was championing Africa’s greatest resource – its young people – at Murdoch University (https://www.Murdoch.edu.au/), which hosted […]

