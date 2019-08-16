Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

L’Agence Française de Développement (AFD) et Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations (NACSO) organisent un workshop pour la conservation des écosystèmes namibiens


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


L’Agence Française de Développement (AFD), NACSO (Namibian Association of CBNRM Support Organisations) et le UCT GSB Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship ont organisé un workshop sur la finance innovante et son application dans la conservation des écosystèmes namibiens en relation avec le Community Based Natural Resource Management Programme. Durant l’événement plusieurs… Read more […]

L’Agence Française de Développement (AFD), NACSO (Namibian Association of CBNRM Sup...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 16/08/2019

Tchad : le ministre de l'Administration du territoire à Goz Beida

Tchad : le ministre de l'Administration du territoire à Goz Beida

Tchad : le ministre des Finances rencontre le patronat Tchad : le ministre des Finances rencontre le patronat 16/08/2019

Populaires

Tchad : décret de nomination de 77 chefs des unités administratives

16/08/2019

Tchad : désignation de 11 commissaires à la CNDH par décret

16/08/2019

Tchad : l'opposition présente une liste de 15 membres à Déby après 3 heures de débat

16/08/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : nombreux manifestants à Abéché, l'armée ordonne l'évacuation du Sultanat
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/08/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Sahara marocain : un magnifique retour à l’envoyeur algérien

Sahara marocain : un magnifique retour à l’envoyeur algérien

Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer" Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou : "une responsabilité à assumer" 07/08/2019 - Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou

ANALYSE - 11/08/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les ministres Robert Dussey et Le Drian face à la question du terrorisme et à la présidentielle de 2020

Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet Les méthodes controversées de la société Qnet 02/08/2019

REACTION - 04/08/2019 - A. Yaya

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne Langue française en Algérie : le CERMF condamne une dangereuse dérive anti-francophone et in fine anti-algérienne 22/07/2019