Lady Cheetahs and Georgia take Top Gongs at Kwese Sevens

Zimbabwe’s national sevens rugby side the Lady Cheetahs and Georgia’s men’s national team scooped top honours in emphatic fashion to win the women’s and men’s finals to wrap up an actioned packed two days of the Kwese Sevens Tournament at the Machinery Exchange Stadium, Harare Sports Club. Both sides were unbeaten – Lady Cheetahs conceded […]

Zimbabwe’s national sevens rugby side the Lady Cheetahs and Georgia’s men’s national team scooped top honours in emphatic fashion to win the women’...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...