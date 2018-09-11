Land Reform in South Africa – President Ramaphosa Says Land Reform is Key to Stability

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a programme of land redistribution is required to heal the historical “festering wound” of land dispossession and enable the transformation and development without which South Africa will experience instability. Replying to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 22 August 2018, President Ramaphosa urged Members of Parliament, as […]

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a programme of land redistribution is required to heal the historical ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...