Landmark Alliance Launches in Africa to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


The World Health Organization (WHO) today launched a new alliance, the Africa Infodemic Response Alliance (AIRA), to coordinate actions and pool resources in combating misinformation around COVID-19 pandemic and other health emergencies in Africa. Digital platforms have been inundated with COVID-19-related information since the pandemic began in late 2019. Information about the virus has been […]

