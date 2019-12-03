Alwihda Info
Launch of Humanitarian Action for Children


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Who: UNICEF South Sudan Representative, Mohamed Ag Ayoya; UNICEF Chief of field operations, Mads Oyen; UNICEF field workers What: UNICEF is launching the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for 2020. The HAC outlines the most immediate needs for children for the coming year and how UNICEF will respond to them if adequate funding is […]

