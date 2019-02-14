This year’s Valentine day was marked on Thursday with special African flavour that saw the launch of the first-ever Africa Protected Areas Congress (APAC) ([www.APA-Congress.org](http://www.apa-congress.org)) at Nairobi National Park’s historic Ivory Burning Site. Kenya’s Principal Secretary – State Department of Tourism and Wildlife, Dr. Margaret Mwakima accompanied by Dr.John Waithaka the… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/launch-of-the-first-ever-africa-protected-areas-cong...
