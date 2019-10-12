Alwihda Info
Leading financiers to attend global Affordable Housing Conference in Cape Town from 4-6 November


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Octobre 2019


Taking place at Cape Town’s Westin Hotel from 4-6 November, this year’s joint African Union for Affordable Housing Finance (AUHF) (https://AUHFconference.com) and International Union for Housing Finance (IUHF) Conference is “international in best practice and African in execution” says its organizer and host Kecia Rust, of the AUHF Secretariat. With more than 300 delegates drawn […]

Taking place at Cape Town’s Westin Hotel from 4-6 November, this year’s joint African Union for Affordable...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



