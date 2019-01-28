Legislative Sector Secretaries hold development seminar

The Secretaries’ Association of the Legislatures of South Africa (Salsa), is hosting a three-day seminar from 29 to 31 January 2019 in Cape Town under the theme: “Building the SA Legislative Sector’s Legacy Through Collaboration – Deepening 25 Years of Democracy”. The objectives of the seminar include reflection and interrogation of the transition of the […]

