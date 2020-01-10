Alwihda Info
Les Margaret Award 2020’s call for applications is launched: A business acceleration program to boost women entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship in Europe & Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Janvier 2020


The Digital Women’s Day launches the call for applications for #lesMargaret Award, dedicated to business acceleration for women who change the world. Women entrepreneurs or intrapreneurs from Europe and Africa can apply up to February the 2nd, 2020: [https://LaJourneedelaFemmeDigitale.com/lesmargaret/](https://lajourneedelafemmedigitale.fr/lesmargaret/) Created in 2013 by [DWD](http://digitalwomensday.com/)… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/les-margaret-award-2020s-call-for-applica...

