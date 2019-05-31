Libya: Over 47,000 people reached with critical aid since start of Tripoli clashes

The ongoing conflict in and around Tripoli continues to drive civilian casualties and displacement. Some 146 civilian casualties, including 40 civilian deaths, have been recorded to date. As these figures include only those cases that could be individually verified as civilian, they must be considered a minimum. 82,300 people had to flee their homes in […]

