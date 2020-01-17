Libya: Tens of thousands of children at risk amidst violence and chaos of unrelenting conflict

“Children in Libya, including refugee and migrant children, continue to suffer grievously amidst the violence and chaos unleashed by the country’s longstanding civil war. “Since April last year when hostilities broke out in Tripoli and western Libya, conditions for thousands of children and the civilians have deteriorated further. Indiscriminate attacks in populated areas have caused […]

“Children in Libya, including refugee and migrant children, continue to suffer grievously amidst the ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...