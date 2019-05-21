Alwihda Info
Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The damage done to Libya will already take “years to mend” but unless fighting around the capital Tripoli stops, the country risks “descending into a civil war which could lead to the permanent division of the country”. That was the blunt assessment of UN Special Representative to Libya, Ghassan Salamé, who also heads the [UNSMIL](https://unsmil.unmissions.org/)Support […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...