Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council

The damage done to Libya will already take “years to mend” but unless fighting around the capital Tripoli stops, the country risks “descending into a civil war which could lead to the permanent division of the country”. That was the blunt assessment of UN Special Representative to Libya, Ghassan Salamé, who also heads the [UNSMIL](https://unsmil.unmissions.org/)Support […]
