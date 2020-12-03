Lionesses Graduate from Isuzu East Africa (EA) Life Skills Program

Kenya Lionesses squad members graduated on Wednesday 2 December 2020 from the first phase of a two-year life skills training program supported by Isuzu East Africa’s CSR Program. Twenty nine members of the team went through a non-resident training program on development of business skills, entrepreneurship, sports professionals courses, technical skills training as well as […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...