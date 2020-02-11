Lionesses to compete in inaugural Women’s Sevens Challenger series

The Kenya women’s national sevens team, Lionesses, are among the twelve teams lined up to compete at the inaugural HSBC Sevens Challenger Series event for women, which will take place at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 28-29 March, 2020. The Lionesses are alongside Argentina, Belgium, China, Colombia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Papua […]

The Kenya women’s national sevens team, Lionesses, are among the twelve teams lined up to compete at the inaugural HSBC Sevens...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...