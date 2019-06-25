Lions de Fer won the Genocide Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament for the second time

Lions de Fer lifted for the second time the trophy of the Genocide Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament on Saturday after defeating Ugandan side Rams RFC 14-05 at the final in Kigali Kacyiru Red Cross ground. Men’s final Lions de Fer RFC 14 – 05 Rams RFC Semi-finals Rams RFC 21 -05 Kigali sharks Lion de […]
Lions de Fer lifted for the second time the trophy of the Genocide Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament on Saturday after defeating Ugandan side Rams RFC 14-05 at the final in Kigali Kacyiru ...
Lions de Fer lifted for the second time the trophy of the Genocide Memorial Sevens Rugby Tournament on Saturday after defeating Ugandan side Rams RFC 14-05 at the final in Kigali Kacyiru ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...