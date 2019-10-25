Local Authorities Promise to Support Displaced Families Returning to Southern Liech

Temporary schools are being set up and land will be allocated to displaced families returning to the Southern Liech region of South Sudan to help them settle in and rebuild their lives. That commitment was made by local authorities, community leaders, representatives of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement In-Opposition, women and youth groups who gathered […]

