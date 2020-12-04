Alwihda Info
Local Currency Financing for Off-Grid Energy Solutions in Africa Limited, Needs Scaling Up – African Development Bank Report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


Although advantageous, local currency financing for off-grid renewables projects and businesses in Africa is still limited, according to a new report released by the African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/). The report, Exploring the Role of Guarantee Products in Supporting Local Currency Financing of Sustainable Off-Grid Energy Projects in Africa, summarized findings of an in-depth study… Read […]

