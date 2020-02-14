MINUSMA condemns the attack on Ogossagou

The village of Ogossagou, located in the Bankass circle in Mopti region, was attacked this morning at around 5 a.m. The attack claimed the lives of many villagers and left several injured. Houses were also burned. MINUSMA deployed a quick reaction force to the scene as soon as it learned of the attack as part […]

