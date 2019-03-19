MSF Responds to Cyclone Idai

Teams with the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) are responding to the damage and devastating flooding caused when Cyclone Idai hit a number of countries in southern Africa—including Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe—late last week. In addition to assessing the damage, teams are working to access people in need and get […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...