Madagascar: Government of Madagascar gets Euro 4 million from African Development Fund for Sahofika hydropower project

The African Development Fund has approved a 4.02 million euro loan with a grant component to finance the Government of Madagascar’s 30 million euro equity investment in the Sahofika hydropower project, which will generate affordable, clean energy benefitting some 8 million people. The Sahofika project is located on the Onive River, 100 km southeast of […]

