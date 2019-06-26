Alwihda Info
Madagascar National Day


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Madagascar on your 59th anniversary of independence. The peaceful 2019 Presidential election marked a seminal moment in your country’s democracy. We value the work our governments have done together from expanding economic opportunities to improving health care, especially in […]

