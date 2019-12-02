Mainone’s Submarine Cable, Ready for Service in Cote d’Ivoire

MainOne (https://www.MainOne.net/) today announces its submarine cable in Cote d’Ivoire is live and ready for service. The project, notable for being the first commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will offer capabilities to deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region. MainOne’s entry into the […]

