Maintaining momentum key to progressing peace process in South Sudan

While progress has been made, maintaining momentum is key to progressing the fragile peace process in South Sudan, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. Speaking to the UN Security Council in New York, David Shearer described the recent meeting between President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba as an […]
