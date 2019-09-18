Alwihda Info
Maintaining momentum key to progressing peace process in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


While progress has been made, maintaining momentum is key to progressing the fragile peace process in South Sudan, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. Speaking to the UN Security Council in New York, David Shearer described the recent meeting between President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba as an […]

