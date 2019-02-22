Alwihda Info
Malawi: Minister’s shameful denial comments fueling attacks against persons with albinism


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Février 2019


The Minister of Homeland Security’s comments that attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels will only embolden those perpetrating the assaults and are a disturbing reminder of the government’s inaction on the issue, Amnesty International said today. Malawi is experiencing a resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism, with two fatalities and […]

