Malawi: Minister’s shameful denial comments fueling attacks against persons with albinism

The Minister of Homeland Security’s comments that attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels will only embolden those perpetrating the assaults and are a disturbing reminder of the government’s inaction on the issue, Amnesty International said today. Malawi is experiencing a resurgence of attacks against persons with albinism, with two fatalities and […]
The Minister of Homeland Security’s comments that attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels ...
The Minister of Homeland Security’s comments that attacks on persons with albinism have not reached crisis levels ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...