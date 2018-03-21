Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has urged the Nigerian Federal Government Not to Sign the AfCFTA agreement in Kigali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Mars 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) (www.ManufacturersNigeria.org) on Wednesday strongly supported the move by the Federal Government on its refusal to sign the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Manufacturers Association frowned at the contents of the agreement, noting that it will lead to gross unemployment in the country as most […]

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) (www.ManufacturersNigeria.org) on Wednesday strongly s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/03/2018

Forum des réformes au Tchad : des "analyses lucides et des choix clairs" attendus

Forum des réformes au Tchad : des "analyses lucides et des choix clairs" attendus

Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad Forum des réformes : Déby s'interroge sur la nécessité des 200 partis politiques au Tchad 19/03/2018

Populaires

Tchad : décrets du chef de l'Etat

21/03/2018

Tchad : reprise progressive dans les établissements scolaires et hôpitaux

21/03/2018

Page d'histoire : discours de Tombalbaye de 1965

21/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 2)

Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? Des Judas Iscariote au Tchad ? 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 20/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence

Séjour irrégulier en France : La régularisation au titre des dix ans de présence

« Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre » « Jusqu’au bout c’est notre cri de guerre » 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

REACTION - 17/03/2018 - Freeman Djido

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

Et si le Christ était né chez nous ?

L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) L'islamisme - Les vérités qu'on vous cache (Partie 1) 13/03/2018 - Kamal Znidar

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.