Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Manufacturing industry gets ready for Digital Manufacturing Africa 2019


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On the 27th of November 2019, [IT News Africa](https://www.itnewsafrica.com/) (www.ITNewsAfrica.com) is set to host the [Digital Manufacturing Africa](https://digitalmanufacturingafrica.com/) (https://DigitalManufacturingAfrica.com) summit at the Altron Conference Centre in Midrand. Ai, IIOT and Automation are changing the face of manufacturing as we know it, placing digitization at the top of every… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/manufacturing-industry-gets-ready-for-digital-man...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/10/2019

N'Djamena : les tchadiens renouent avec l'élan citoyen

N'Djamena : les tchadiens renouent avec l'élan citoyen

Tchad : un militaire tué dans la rue à Abéché Tchad : un militaire tué dans la rue à Abéché 28/10/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un véhicule Hilux volé hier soir à N'Djamena

29/10/2019

Tchad : nomination d'un Président du conseil d’administration de l'ARSAT

29/10/2019

Tchad : nomination d'une directrice de l'ONASA par décret

29/10/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : au Sila, le théâtre pour sensibiliser sur le désarmement des civils
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 24/10/2019 - Parfait MAVUNGU

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Aux expatriés congolais : 3 mots, 4 maux !

Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal Lettre ouverte à M. le consul général de France dans la République arachidière du Sénégal 22/10/2019 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 22/10/2019 - Arsène-Jonathan Mosseavo

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

La présence russe fait bouger certains partenaires de la Centrafrique

Franchement, où va la RDC ? Franchement, où va la RDC ? 21/10/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa